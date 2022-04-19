    5 MD Tips for Saving Your Summer Skin

    By
    Kim Nichols, MD, FAAD
    -

    Seasonal transitions are always tough on our skin, especially the shift from winter into spring and summer—we’re going from chilly temperatures, into the heat, and back again with air-conditioning. We’re also naturally more social in the warmer months, which means more sun exposure in general. As a board-certified dermatologist and founder of the Nichols MD Hustle & Glow Institute, my job is to keep your skin healthy and glowing all year long. 

    These are my 5 tips for saving your summer skin. 

    PRIORITIZE HYDRATION

    This means more than just being sure to drink 8 glasses of water a day—although, definitely keep doing that. (Rosé isn’t actually summer water.) Keep a moisturizer or facial mist, like Heritage Store Rosewater and Glycerin Hydrating Facial Mist, on hand throughout the day to refresh your skin while actively getting ahead of any dryness. Soothing ingredients like glycerin and rosewater can also perk you (and your skin) up after a good beach nap. 

    SPF EVERYWHERE

    You should be integrating an SPF into your daily routine throughout the year (yes, even in the winter and yes, even when you’re inside). But often in the summer, people forget to apply an SPF in areas they should. Massage it into your décolletage, around your ears, and into your hairline—and people often forget the exposed skin between their sandal straps. You should also be reapplying liberally, especially if you’re engaging in any outdoor activities. 

    SEASONAL FACIALS

    We love a fresh start, and professional facials and chemical peels at the start and end of each season are a great way to reset your skin as the weather changes. Chemical peels, microdermabrasion, and microcurrent treatments are all great examples of treatments for your skin that will set your glow-up for success.

    LIGHTEN UP YOUR REGIMEN

    We often slather on thick moisturizers and serums throughout the winter to combat dryness—in the summer months, give skin some space to breathe with lighter hydration serums and cleansers. Choose products with minimal, nourishing ingredients like Rosewater moisturizer soothing gel cream and keep it light. We don’t want to sweat away our skincare anyway.

    TAKE DAYS OFF 

    From the sun, that is. A few days a week, try to take it easy and indulge in self-care indoors. Or, if you refuse…at least wear a stylish, UPF50+ hat like my exclusive collaboration with Mott50, the Kimme. 

    Previous articleStudy: Vitamin B Complex Supports Pregnancy Outcomes
    Next articleDr. Bronner’s Supports Weed Like Change Regen Organic Farming Campaign
    Kim Nichols, MD, FAAD
    https://kimnicholsmd.com
    Kim Nichols, MD, FAAD is a Harvard-trained, board-certified, celebrity dermatologist that treats for both medical and cosmetic skincare concerns. She has been recognized world-wide for her artistic expertise in administering injectables that yield natural-looking results for clients to look and feel their best. Dr. Nichols, an Allergan National Physician Trainer, provides patients with cosmetic treatments and trains other dermatologists and plastic surgeons from across the country in the highest standards or art and ethics on how to administer injectables. Dr. Nichols graduated cum laude from Harvard University, attended NYU School of Medicine, and completed her dermatology residency at King-Drew/Harbor-UCLA Medical Center where she served as Chief Resident. Dr. Nichols has been featured on the Megyn Kelly Today! Show, The Dr. Oz Show, and is regularly featured as a skincare expert in health and beauty. Most recently, Dr. Nichols founded her own educational webinar series called Hustle & Glow, which she started to educate those in the beauty business on how to attract, maintain and grow loyal clientele. Each topic is curated by Dr. Nichols with passion and profitability in mind. Dr. Nichols works and lives in Greenwich with her husband and three children. She actively serves on the Board of the Greenwich-YWCA and Greater New York City American Red Cross.

    RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR