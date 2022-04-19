5 MD Tips for Saving Your Summer Skin

Seasonal transitions are always tough on our skin, especially the shift from winter into spring and summer—we’re going from chilly temperatures, into the heat, and back again with air-conditioning. We’re also naturally more social in the warmer months, which means more sun exposure in general. As a board-certified dermatologist and founder of the Nichols MD Hustle & Glow Institute, my job is to keep your skin healthy and glowing all year long.

These are my 5 tips for saving your summer skin.

PRIORITIZE HYDRATION

This means more than just being sure to drink 8 glasses of water a day—although, definitely keep doing that. (Rosé isn’t actually summer water.) Keep a moisturizer or facial mist, like Heritage Store Rosewater and Glycerin Hydrating Facial Mist, on hand throughout the day to refresh your skin while actively getting ahead of any dryness. Soothing ingredients like glycerin and rosewater can also perk you (and your skin) up after a good beach nap.

SPF EVERYWHERE

You should be integrating an SPF into your daily routine throughout the year (yes, even in the winter and yes, even when you’re inside). But often in the summer, people forget to apply an SPF in areas they should. Massage it into your décolletage, around your ears, and into your hairline—and people often forget the exposed skin between their sandal straps. You should also be reapplying liberally, especially if you’re engaging in any outdoor activities.

SEASONAL FACIALS

We love a fresh start, and professional facials and chemical peels at the start and end of each season are a great way to reset your skin as the weather changes. Chemical peels, microdermabrasion, and microcurrent treatments are all great examples of treatments for your skin that will set your glow-up for success.

LIGHTEN UP YOUR REGIMEN

We often slather on thick moisturizers and serums throughout the winter to combat dryness—in the summer months, give skin some space to breathe with lighter hydration serums and cleansers. Choose products with minimal, nourishing ingredients like Rosewater moisturizer soothing gel cream and keep it light. We don’t want to sweat away our skincare anyway.

TAKE DAYS OFF

From the sun, that is. A few days a week, try to take it easy and indulge in self-care indoors. Or, if you refuse…at least wear a stylish, UPF50+ hat like my exclusive collaboration with Mott50, the Kimme.