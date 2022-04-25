    Can Vitamin D Prevent Breast Cancer, Preterm Births? What does it take?

    Testing vitamin D levels is an important step to increase positive health outcomes.

    By
    Carole A. Baggerly
    -

    In 2022, there are expected to be 287,850 cases of breast cancer alone. What if we could prevent even 50% of cases by testing and getting the serum level of vitamin D to 60 ng/ml (150 nmol/L)? We could spare 143,000 women the trauma and consequences of treatment.

    Courtesy of GrassrootsHealth Nutrient Research Institute

    Steps to take to increase positive health outcomes

    Recognize an individualized approach is necessary.

    1. Test the individual’s vitamin D level at the medical office or at home with a test kit.
    2. Note how does the number compare to the target range of 40-60 ng/ml?
    3. Take steps to achieve the optimal level.
      • Use the vitamin D calculator, which offers an accurate calculation based on weight, current vitamin D level, and preferred target vitamin D level.
      • Incorporate safe sun exposure (don’t burn) or an indoor UVB device to further boost the level.
    4. Retest every three to six months to track progress, and repeat the process each period—many factors affect a vitamin D level, including seasons, age, sun exposure, etc.
    Courtesy of GrassrootsHealth Nutrient Research Institute

    For more information, please find the Guide for Individuals and Practitioners for Understanding Vitamin D, Testing & Results.

    Related: Study Links Vitamin D with Heart Health
    Study: Vitamin D is the Clue to More Autism Spectrum Disorder in Boys
    Vitamin D Levels During Pregnancy Linked with Child’s IQ

    Previous articleWhat’s Selling: May 2022
    Next articleRemembering Senator Orrin G. Hatch, Dietary Supplement Industry Champion
    Carole A. Baggerly
    https://www.grassrootshealth.net/
    Director GrassrootsHealth Nutrient Research Institute For the mass adoption of nutrients for health, specifically vitamin D, magnesium and, K2, and Omega-3 it is necessary to actively engage the majority of consumers in being able to test their levels, to answer the question, “How is it working for ME?” They can then lead others to see that this is necessary to save lives, help us have a much more productive society. Over the last 50 years, Carole has started 7 new ‘quality improvement businesses’ using the same processes of change: specify the problem, layout specific outcomes desired, measure, describe the detailed activities and proceed! These processes are all espoused in her key degree areas, math and physics and education (Texas Christian University, 1963) Carole started the non-profit, GrassrootsHealth, in 2007, to help address the urgent need to get information to everyone to enable them to have the tools they need to ‘take charge of their own health’. She and her research partner and husband of 56 years, Leo L Baggerly, Ph.D., physicist, have traveled the world in the last 15 years, met with 100’s of individuals in seminars or other sessions and counseled with scientists and many practitioners to learn more about the entire set of information needed to help the world take action.

    RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR