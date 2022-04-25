Can Vitamin D Prevent Breast Cancer, Preterm Births? What does it take?

Testing vitamin D levels is an important step to increase positive health outcomes.

In 2022, there are expected to be 287,850 cases of breast cancer alone. What if we could prevent even 50% of cases by testing and getting the serum level of vitamin D to 60 ng/ml (150 nmol/L)? We could spare 143,000 women the trauma and consequences of treatment.

Steps to take to increase positive health outcomes

Recognize an individualized approach is necessary.

Test the individual’s vitamin D level at the medical office or at home with a test kit. Note how does the number compare to the target range of 40-60 ng/ml? Take steps to achieve the optimal level. Use the vitamin D calculator, which offers an accurate calculation based on weight, current vitamin D level, and preferred target vitamin D level.

Incorporate safe sun exposure (don’t burn) or an indoor UVB device to further boost the level. Retest every three to six months to track progress, and repeat the process each period—many factors affect a vitamin D level, including seasons, age, sun exposure, etc.

For more information, please find the Guide for Individuals and Practitioners for Understanding Vitamin D, Testing & Results.

