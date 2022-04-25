Can Vitamin D Prevent Breast Cancer, Preterm Births? What does it take?

In 2022, there are expected to be 287,850 cases of breast cancer alone. What if we could prevent even 50% of cases by testing and getting the serum level of vitamin D to 60 ng/ml (150 nmol/L)? We could spare 143,000 women the trauma and consequences of treatment.
Steps to take to increase positive health outcomes
Recognize an individualized approach is necessary.
- Test the individual’s vitamin D level at the medical office or at home with a test kit.
- Note how does the number compare to the target range of 40-60 ng/ml?
- Take steps to achieve the optimal level.
- Use the vitamin D calculator, which offers an accurate calculation based on weight, current vitamin D level, and preferred target vitamin D level.
- Incorporate safe sun exposure (don’t burn) or an indoor UVB device to further boost the level.
- Retest every three to six months to track progress, and repeat the process each period—many factors affect a vitamin D level, including seasons, age, sun exposure, etc.
For more information, please find the Guide for Individuals and Practitioners for Understanding Vitamin D, Testing & Results.
