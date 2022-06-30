Let’s Bake Together: Pasta with Broccoli Pesto

I come from an Italian family, so pasta is a staple in our house. It’s a tradition that every Sunday we eat pasta. Normally, my dad makes the meal, but this week I took the lead and made a hearty bowl of Sfoglini Reginetti with Broccoli Pesto. This recipe doesn’t actually call for baking, but it’s so delicious that I had to share.
The Reginetti Pasta, which is made with North American grown organic grains, has a beautiful shape, with a ribboned pattern on both sides. The shape remains even after cooking.
The broccoli in this recipe takes the place of a traditional pesto sauce, made with pine nuts and basil. The broccoli and pasta are cooked together in a pot of boiling water, for about 8 to 9 minutes. You want the veggies to be a soft, mashable texture to create the sauce.
While that is on the stove, heat up a skillet with olive oil and chopped garlic. The recipe also calls for Chili Flakes in this step, but I opted to leave that out. Cook the garlic until it begins to brown, allowing it to give a sweet, savory aroma.
When the pasta and broccoli are cooked, transfer them to the skillet, with a tablespoon or two of the pasta water. Gentle mash the broccoli with the back of a wooden spoon, allowing it to form the sauce. This step should only take a few minutes.
Finally, top the dish off with some grated cheese and additional chili flakes, if you desire. I also added a tablespoon of butter for extra flavor.
What I love about this organic pasta recipe:
It’s very ingredient- and veggie-forward, allowing each flavor to shine. The crunchy texture of the garlic comes through in each bite. Whether you need a tasty way to get your children to eat more vegetables or a new recipe to add to your dinner rotation, consider this your next pick. It is sure to please all the pasta lovers in your household.