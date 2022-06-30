    Let’s Bake Together: Pasta with Broccoli Pesto

    Hi everyone! I’m Becca, and I have always been really into food and trying out different recipes, especially for baking. Since I’ve started at WholeFoods magazine, I’ve been exploring natural and organic products and the recipes that come with them, and I'm going to share my results with you. Maybe you’ll find a new recipe or food that inspires you, too. Let’s Bake Together!

    Rebecca Viscomi
    Pasta with Broccoli Pesto
    I come from an Italian family, so pasta is a staple in our house. It’s a tradition that every Sunday we eat pasta. Normally, my dad makes the meal, but this week I took the lead and made a hearty bowl of Sfoglini Reginetti with Broccoli Pesto. This recipe doesn’t actually call for baking, but it’s so delicious that I had to share.

    The Reginetti Pasta, which is made with North American grown organic grains, has a beautiful shape, with a ribboned pattern on both sides. The shape remains even after cooking. 

    The broccoli in this recipe takes the place of a traditional pesto sauce, made with pine nuts and basil. The broccoli and pasta are cooked together in a pot of boiling water, for about 8 to 9 minutes. You want the veggies to be a soft, mashable texture to create the sauce.

    While that is on the stove, heat up a skillet with olive oil and chopped garlic. The recipe also calls for Chili Flakes in this step, but I opted to leave that out. Cook the garlic until it begins to brown, allowing it to give a sweet, savory aroma. 

    When the pasta and broccoli are cooked, transfer them to the skillet, with a tablespoon or two of the pasta water. Gentle mash the broccoli with the back of a wooden spoon, allowing it to form the sauce. This step should only take a few minutes. 

    Finally, top the dish off with some grated cheese and additional chili flakes, if you desire. I also added a tablespoon of butter for extra flavor. 

    What I love about this organic pasta recipe:

    It’s very ingredient- and veggie-forward, allowing each flavor to shine. The crunchy texture of the garlic comes through in each bite. Whether you need a tasty way to get your children to eat more vegetables or a new recipe to add to your dinner rotation, consider this your next pick. It is sure to please all the pasta lovers in your household. 

    To make this dish, find the full recipe here. Until next time, happy baking! 

    For more recipes featuring natural and organic products, check out these favorites!

    Rebecca Viscomi
    My name is Becca & I am the Communications Associate for WholeFoods Magazine (WFM). Food has always been something I take pretty seriously. Don’t believe me? On a trip to move my sister into her new apartment, I stood in line for three hours at a famous bakery, while the rest of my family moved heavy boxes and furniture into her new place. They couldn’t be too mad at me though, after I arrived home with a box of delicious sweets. Needless to say, I am definitely a foodie or whatever you want to call someone who plans day trips around food. Now that I’ve started at WFM, I am learning more about healthy, organic, natural food options. So now I am on a mission to explore healthier recipes, using natural and organic products. Join me as we explore some new takes on classic favorites + maybe some new recipes that have yet to be discovered (by me anyway).

