Let’s Bake Together: S’Mores Brownie Bars!

Hi everyone! I’m Becca, and I have always been really into food and trying out different recipes, especially for baking. Since I’ve started at WholeFoods magazine, I’ve been exploring natural and organic products and the recipes that come with them, and I'm going to share my results with you. Maybe you’ll find a new recipe or food that inspires you, too. Let’s Bake Together!

With summer right around the corner, I have been dreaming of evenings sitting by the fire, roasting marshmallows. I found it only fitting this month to feature Pamela’s Products Graham Crackers in a twist on one of the most iconic summer desserts: smores! This recipe for S’mores Brownie Bars comes is available on Pamela’s website.

When I opened the box of graham crackers, I was hit with a gingery aroma with hints of spice that smelled oh so good! The crackers are much thicker than traditional store-brand ones. I love the extra thickness for this recipe as it adds more crumb to the crust. The instructions are easy to follow, adding only butter and sugar to the crushed graham crackers, before baking it off for 10 to 12 minutes.

To make the brownie base, the recipe calls for boxed brownie mix. Pamela’s offers one, but if you opt for a different brand, make sure it requires only one egg, to keep the measurements the same. The mini marshmallow topping brings the whole treat together, with a sticky, gooey texture.

The bars are reminiscent of a traditional smore, and I love that you can choose the size. Cut them as big or small as you’re in the mood for. These desserts come together fairly quickly, with little effort and ingredients.

As I pulled this decadent brownie bar out of the oven, the golden toasted mallows on top had me tempted to dive in before dinner. The best part: the even golden topping will have whoever you serve this to thinking you are a professional baker. This is a great dessert to wow the crowd at your next summer barbecue. I’m looking forward to enjoying these treats by the campfire, and I hope you are too!

Until next time, happy baking!