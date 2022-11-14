Let’s Bake: Vegan Pumpkin Pie

The holiday season is upon us, and for this month’s Let’s Bake we are featuring the classic dessert: pumpkin pie. For this bake, we used Wholly Wholesome’s Organic Pie & Pastry Dough, Ready to Roll using their recipe for Vegan Pumpkin Pie.

The great thing about pumpkin pie is that the recipe is really adaptable. Using your own blend of spices, no two pies taste the same. The consistency and sweetness always vary.

I really enjoyed this recipe because it makes a delicious treat more nutritious. Among other ingredients, the filling calls for coconut milk, flaxseed meal, and organic pumpkin puree. The use of flaxseed meal increases the fiber and protein content, and can add nutritional value from omega-3s and iron.

Thanks to the pre-made dough, all you have to do is let it sit out for a couple of hours to defrost. Once ready, it was easy to work with, and didn’t break or stretch when placed in the pie dish (I used a standard 8-9 inch pie pan).

The filling came together nicely in a blender. I loved that it was all made in the blender, for two reasons: (1) it makes cleanup a lot faster, and (2) if you have a good blender, it’s a great way to make sure everything is evenly distributed for a smooth consistency.

After popping the pie in the oven at 400-degrees for about 25 minutes, place it in the refrigerator for at least 5 hours or up to overnight. This ensures the filling is set.

The finished pie had a delicious, smooth filling. It didn’t taste like a “healthier” dessert, which I appreciate. You can feel good about indulging in a slice of this pie without sacrificing on flavor. If you like, top this off with your favorite non-dairy whipped cream just before serving.

I hope you impress your guests this holiday season with this no-fuss pumpkin pie. If you don’t have time to make your own, you can also purchase pre-made pumpkin, apple, blueberry and cherry pies from Wholly Wholesome. They are all Non-GMO Verified and vegan.