New Book by Sabinsa’s Dr. Muhammed Majeed Highlights Selenium Research 

East Windsor, NJ—The Sami-Sabinsa Group has unveiled Selenium: In Health and Diseases, a new book edited by Dr. Muhammed Majeed, Founder and Chairman, Sami-Sabinsa Group. The book explores the chemistry, biochemistry, and biology of selenium in relation to human health.

“The COVID pandemic reinforced the need to maintain a healthy immune system, particularly where there are limited therapeutic options,” said Dr. Majeed, in a press release. “This is a good time to highlight selenium’s immune capability: it aids in reducing oxidative stress, inflammation and disease pathogenesis as well as preventing viral infection and strengthening immunity.”

The scientific publication discusses selenium as an essential micronutrient for human & animal health, including:

Enhance immunity

Support a healthy thyroid

Preserve gastro-intestinal health

Promote reproductive function

Aid in cancer therapy

Enhancing skin and hair health

In addition to reviewing selenium research, the book describes various selenium products offered by the Sami-Sabinsa Group. These include the branded ingredients PeptiSeLect, MethySelene, PeptiSelene, Selendrovir, ImmuActive, Selenium Select, and SelenoForce. Sabinsa notes that selenium has a formulation advantage in that only a small amount constitutes a therapeutic dose.

The book is available online at Amazon and Flipkart in India. It also is available to Sabinsa’s customers by contacting their sales rep.