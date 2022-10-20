What Consumers Want (and Need) Now and how you can help them achieve it!

Consider this data from Natural Marketing Institute (NMI): 75% of U.S. adults in a recent survey said they would likely take a supplement for immune support. However, only 21% of supplement users think that currently available immunity supplements are effective. Reflecting on the finding, Joana Carneiro, CEO of NutriLeads, tells WholeFoods Magazine: “That means there is a huge opportunity for innovative products that deliver multifunctional benefits and are backed by strong clinical research.”

Indeed, though category growth is slowing, that does not mean it is slow. The market is projected to grow from $20 billion in 2021 to $31.5 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.6%.

Some fast facts from FMCG Gurus Global Health Survey 2022 to help you see where the opportunity lies:

66% of global consumers ranked immune health as their top priority.

57% of global consumers see themselves as vulnerable to illness and disease…a big jump from the 39% who felt vulnerable prior to the pandemic.

71% of global consumers are concerned about future waves of coronavirus.

80% of global consumers want to read three claims on the labels of immune-supporting products. Those claims should showcase to consumers that a products is:

Clinically proven Multifunctional Supports a healthy lifestyle

On page 26 of this issue, experts dive into these findings, analyzing the latest consumers trends, ingredient innovations, and more to help industry members better target consumer needs in this category. Insights range from what to formulate to what to stock as we head into what is predicted to be a rough flu season, combined with consumers’ increasing focus on year-round immune support.

The FMCG Gurus survey also revealed gut health as a priority.

55% of global consumers say digestive care is a top priority.

And the market potential is huge. A recent report from Grand View Research suggests that sales in this category are set to reach $89.9 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 8.2%. Learn more about that category, including the latest research on branded ingredients, on page 32.

The data crunchers at FMCG Gurus have more insights to share as well. Also coming in strong in their report:

48% of global consumers rank mental wellbeing as top concern.

Forecasts for that market are also significant. As we reported in our September issue, mood and sleep are top concerns. And the sleep aid market is projected to reach $119 billion by 2030, according to Allied Market Research. Looking at the cognitive side, 66% of consumers are interested in cognitive health supplements, according to data presented at the Naturally Informed virtual conference Stress and Mental Wellness: Mastering the Market, held in September. To learn more about this in-demand space, you can view the educational sessions from the event, at no charge, by scanning the code below or heading over to www.NaturallyInformed.net.

New and exciting science is emerging in all of these top categories, and consumers are increasingly tuned into that science. They are demanding to see the evidence that the products they personally invest in for their wellbeing are going to deliver. Throughout the pages, and in the Naturally Informed education series, we are working hard to bring you all of the latest so you can best serve your customers and meet their needs to support them on their path to vibrant health.