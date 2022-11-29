HSW Rebuild, Sharp, Chill-out Herbal Drink Line

Korea Ginseng Corp

Korean Ginseng Corp., the world’s number one Korean red ginseng brand, has launched a new herbal drink line under its flagship brand, HSW.

The new HSW line is made with fully mature 6-year-old Korean red ginseng specifically formulated. It is available in three flavors: Original, Sparkling, and Unsweetened. Each version contains only natural ingredients and may be consumed at any stress point throughout the day, because they are all caffeine free.

Its refreshing taste and healthy energy makes these new herbal drinks the ideal beverages for post-exercise or for in the midst of a hard day.*

In addition, each bottle contains fewer than 40 calories, with no artificial sweeteners or GMOs added.

