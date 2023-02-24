Make the Most of Natural Products Expo West!

Natural Products Expo West is heading back to Anaheim, with events and education from March 7-11, 2023. This outline will help you make the most of the show, with an overview of exhibit hours and select industry events, educational sessions, and speakers.

Anaheim, CA—Natural Products Expo West is heading back to Anaheim, with events and education from March 7-11, 2023. This outline will help you make the most of the show, with an overview of exhibit hours and select industry events, educational sessions, and speakers. And as always, we’d also love for you to swing by our booth. WholeFoods Magazine will be at booth #3646 with giveaways of free reusable shopping bags complete with samples and literature.

Events & Education: Highlights

Tuesday, March 7

Climate Day: Experts will discuss key action areas to help industry members begin or elevate their climate journey in 2023. 8:00am – 7:00pm, Marriott, Marquis Center

Wednesday, March 8

Early Morning Yoga. Achieve that energized calm that will power you through your day. 7:30am – 9:00am, Grand Plaza

Keynote: The State of Natural & Organic. Get an update on trends and retail insights. 9:00am – 10:00am, Marquis Ballroom Center

Fresh Ideas Organic Marketplace. This event combines the appeal of a farmers’ market with the business-building power of the trade show. 11:00am – 4:00pm, Marriott East Lot

Naturally Informed. Enjoyed the dialogue at the Naturally Informed: Reimagining Botanicals, which took place virtually in February? Join the Naturally Informed team at Expo to continue the conversation with special guest Ed Fletcher. 1:00pm – 2:00pm, Hilton lobby (look for the Naturally Informed sign)

HerbWalk at Expo West. Join the American Herbal Products Association and American Herbal Pharmacopoeia to visit the nearby Fullerton Arboretum for a guided tour of the 26-acre botanical garden located on the California State University, Fullerton campus. Bus transportation to/from the Anaheim Convention Center and the Fullerton Arboretum will be provided. Add the HerbWalk as an “Add On” when you register for Expo West. 1:00pm – 5:00pm

Natural Products Expo West Pitch Slam. This event features pitches from emerging brands, Q&A with judges, and interviews with past winners. 3:00pm – 6:00pm, Marriott Marquis Center

The Organic Center’s Annual Science Benefit.

Join The Organic Center for an organic party featuring cutting-edge science, an open bar, and live entertainment. Funds raised through the event support the latest research and industry solutions to help organic thrive. Registration required at www.livecon.swoogo.com/TOCSB23; individual tickets are $125. 5:00pm – 7:00pm, Marriott, Platinum Ballroom 6

Celebrate the Coconut. Join the Coconut Coalition of the Americas (CCA) to connect with peers, learn about CCA’s initiatives and celebrate the 2023 Coconut Champion. Registration required at www.coconutcoalition.org. 5:00pm – 6:30pm, Anaheim Hilton.

What’s Up with Supps. Network and unwind with industry friends new and old. Registration required at www.whatsupwithsupps.com. 5:00pm – 8:00pm. HEAT Ultra Lounge

Thursday, March 9

Early Morning Yoga. Achieve that energized calm that will power you through your day. 7:30am – 9:00am, Grand Plaza

Community Breakfast. This free breakfast is open to all attendees and exhibitors. 7:30am – 10:00am, Marriott East Lot

Keynote: Neil Pasricha. This talk by the New York Times bestselling author and former Director of Leadership Development at Walmart aims to foster gratitude and happiness in order to build resilience and prosperity in our businesses. 9:00am – 10:00am, Marquis Ballroom

Gender Equity in Nutraceuticals Networking Event. Join Women In Nutraceuticals (WIN) for a networking reception focused on achieving economic and societal equity to transform the global nutraceuticals industry. 4:00pm – 6:00pm, Arena Plaza

AHPA Member Reception. Network with industry colleagues during this evening dedicated to AHPA’s members. Free for AHPA members and friends. 5:30pm – 7:30pm, Marriott Marquis Ballroom Northwest

LGBTQ+ Allies Networking Reception. Community members and allies will gather for an evening of drinks, networking, and fun. The Naturally Proud Network will highlight a local non-profit that has been advocating, supporting, and uplifting the LGBTQ+ community. 6:00pm – 7:30pm, Hilton, Avalon Ballroom

Friday, March 10

Early Morning Yoga. Achieve that energized calm that will power you through your day. 7:30am – 9:00am, Grand Plaza

Organic Voices Update. During this breakfast, get an update on Organic Voices from Gary Hirshberg, with a special presentation about OV’s 2023 work and beyond. RSVP to Katrina Staves at katrina@onlyorganic.org. 7:45am – 9:00am, Hilton

Avalon Room

Keynote: Do We Need a New Food Order? Danielle Gould, Founder & CEO of Food Tech Connect, will discuss how to tackle climate and social crises in order to have a positive impact on people and the planet. 9:00am – 10:00am, Marquis Ballroom

JEDI Community Happy Hour. Join industry members with shared values in the CPG Industry at this afternoon gathering. 4:00pm – 6:00pm, Arena Plaza

Saturday, March 11

Early Morning Yoga. Achieve that energized calm that will power you through your day. 7:30am – 9:00am, Grand Plaza.

­Exhibit Hours At-a-Glance

Fresh Ideas Organic Marketplace

Wednesday, March 8: 11am – 4pm

ACC Level 3 & North Halls

Wednesday, March 8: 12pm – 6pm

Thursday, March 9: 9am – 6pm

Friday, March 10: 9am – 6pm

ACC Halls A-E & Arena

Thursday, March 9: 10am – 6pm

Friday, March 10: 10am – 6pm

Saturday, March 11: 10am – 4pm