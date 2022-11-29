Solgar Vitamin and Herb
Solgar® Liposomal
Melatonin Sleep Spray
Solgar’s Liposomal Melatonin Sleep Spray* utilizes liposomes, which are small spheres that are arranged in a bi-layer that’s similar to your body’s cell membranes.
Melatonin is encapsulated in these phospholipids, which allows for efficient delivery and rapid absorption.
Solgar uses this unique technology to create an easy-to-use sleep spray that allows you to customize every dose. Key benefits include:
- Easy to use, customizable spray form
- Helps you quickly fall asleep or get back to sleep if you awaken during the night*
- 100% drug-free*
- Each spray contains 0.5 mg of melatonin
500 Willow Tree Road
Leonia, NJ 07605
www.solgar.com
*These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.
This content paid for and provided by Solgar.