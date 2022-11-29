Solgar Vitamin and Herb

Solgar® Liposomal

Melatonin Sleep Spray

Solgar’s Liposomal Melatonin Sleep Spray* utilizes liposomes, which are small spheres that are arranged in a bi-layer that’s similar to your body’s cell membranes.

Melatonin is encapsulated in these phospholipids, which allows for efficient delivery and rapid absorption.

Solgar uses this unique technology to create an easy-to-use sleep spray that allows you to customize every dose. Key benefits include:

Easy to use, customizable spray form

Helps you quickly fall asleep or get back to sleep if you awaken during the night*

100% drug-free*

Each spray contains 0.5 mg of melatonin

500 Willow Tree Road

Leonia, NJ 07605

www.solgar.com

*These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

This content paid for and provided by Solgar.