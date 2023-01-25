What’s Selling: February 2023

What’s Selling is a monthly review of the best-selling products determined from unit sales at six natural products stores rotated from a base of selected stores. The intention is to provide indications of sales trends.
Midwest: New Vitality Health Foods, Orland Park, IL (1,800 SF)
SUPPLEMENTS: Great Lakes Hydrolyzed Beef Collagen
Solaray SharpMind
Renew Life IntestiNew
FOOD: Gillian’s Croutons
Against the Grain Pizza
Bella Lucia Pizzelles
BEVERAGES: Essence pH Water
Alkazone Water
George’s Aloe Water
HABA: NOW Foods Vitamin C & Manuka Honey Gel Cleanser
NOW Foods Toner
Desert Essence Shea Butter Lip Balm
Northeast: Food For Thought, Hastings on Hudson, NY (1,200 SF)
SUPPLEMENTS: New Chapter Bone Strength
NuLeaf Naturals CBD
New Chapter One Daily 55+ Multivitamin
FOOD: Bragg Apple Cider Vinegar
Once Again Gourmet Nut Butter (all varieties)
Lakewood Organic Pure Cranberry Juice
BEVERAGES: Iceland Natural Springs Water
Mountain Valley Water
Amy & Brian Coconut Waters
HABA: Shikai Shampoos
Nea Naturals Cleansing Oils
Herbatint Natural Hair Colors
UP & COMING: NuLeaf Naturals CBD Gummies
Simple Mills Crackers (all varieties)
Woodstock Frozen Fruit (full line)
Southeast: Rebecca’s Natural Food, Charlottesville, VA (3,300 SF)
SUPPLEMENTS: Great Lakes Collagen
Life Extension Bio Quercetin
Garden of Life Probio Daily Women
FOOD: Bakefully Yours Grain-Free Paleo Brownie
Force of Nature Regeneratively Focused Meats
River Oak Bone Broth Stock Packs
BEVERAGES: Olipop Dr. Goodwin
Harmless Harvest Coconut Smoothies
Pop & Bottle Matcha Almond Milk Latte
HABA: Gio Hand Sanitizer Wipes
Sappo Hill Oatmeal Bar Soap
Vital Body Therapeutics CBD Cream Extra Strength
UP & COMING: Homestead Oven Gluten-Free Sourdough Bread
Meat Crafters Duck Prosciutto
Butcher’s Bone Broth Organic Chicken Bone Broth
West: Wealth of Health, Idaho Falls, ID (6,000 SF)
SUPPLEMENTS: Terry Naturally Extra Strength Curamin
Solaray Mega Quercetin
Life Seasons NeuroQ
FOOD: Bob’s Red Mill (full line)
Enjoy Life Chocolate Chips
Katz Gluten-Free Donuts (all varieties)
BEVERAGES: Zevia (full line)
Kevita (full line)
Dynamic Beet Juice
HABA: Life-flo Super Vitamin E Oil
Source Naturals Progesterone Cream
Andalou Naturals Argan Shampoo
UP & COMING: Life Seasons Elderberry Gummies
Solaray NAC
Terry Naturally Vitamin D3 Chewable
Southwest: Vitamins Plus, Lubbock, TX (2,900 SF)
SUPPLEMENTS: The Cultured Coconut probiotics
Solaray Berberine
Nutribiotic Vitamin C + D3 & Zinc
FOOD: Skinny Mixes Syrups (all varieties)
Siete Foods Chips (full line)
Boom Chicka Pop Popcorn (all varieties)
HABA: Reviva High Potency Collagen Serum
Thyme Out (full line)
Mrs. Meyer’s Soaps (all varieties)
BEVERAGES: Celsius (full line)
Bang Energy (full line)
Ghost Energy (full line)
UP & COMING: Ryse Supplements (full line)
The Cultured Coconut (full line)
Glaxon (full line)
Trending Spotlight:
Quercetin
Quercetin supplements had the strongest sales growth in the natural channel in 2021, according to the American Botanical Council (ABC) 2021 Herb Market Report. It makes regular appearances in What’s Selling, with products from brands such as Solaray, Life Extension, and Natural Factors being called out as major movers. This month, quercetin ranks as a top seller in the West and Southeast regions. And in WholeFoods 44th Annual Retailer Survey in 2022, one retailer told us, “We’ve seen big shifts in what our top sellers are. Of course it’s the immune SKUsÑquercetin, zinc, vitamin C, vitamin D.” Stocking a reputable brand is key, as quality control testing by NOW uncovered brands featured on Amazon with misrepresented ingredients and dosages for quercetin.