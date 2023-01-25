What’s Selling: February 2023

Quercetin supplements had the strongest sales growth in the natural channel in 2021, according to the American Botanical Council (ABC) 2021 Herb Market Report. It makes regular appearances in What’s Selling, with products from brands such as Solaray, Life Extension, and Natural Factors being called out as major movers. This month, quercetin ranks as a top seller in the West and Southeast regions. And in WholeFoods 44th Annual Retailer Survey in 2022, one retailer told us, “We’ve seen big shifts in what our top sellers are. Of course it’s the immune SKUsÑquercetin, zinc, vitamin C, vitamin D.” Stocking a reputable brand is key, as quality control testing by NOW uncovered brands featured on Amazon with misrepresented ingredients and dosages for quercetin.