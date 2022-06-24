Coconut Coalition of the Americas Supports Farmer Families

National Coconut Day is held on June 26 in honor of everything coconut--and to help raise money for farmer families.

Spring, TX—Sunday June 26th will mark the 4th annual National Coconut Day. The day will shine a light on coconut oil, coconut products, and the benefits of coconuts. And to celebrate the day, the Coconut Coalition of the Americas (CCA) is supporting coconut farmers and their families through the Lighting Up Lives initiative. The 2022 Lighting Up Lives initiative will help the children and grandchildren of coconut farmer families enrolled in the program.

Supporting Farmer Families

This year, CCA aims to raise at least $12,000 to assist at least 125 students. The money raised will go directly to the coconut farmer families. Fundraising began June 15 and will continue through June 30, 2022.

In 2021, the campaign served approximately 400 farmer families, who received solar panel lighting.

“We are thrilled to expand the Lighting Up Lives initiative in 2022 and directly help the children of our Lighting Up Lives families by now providing them with essential education and nutrition support,” said CCA Executive Director Len Monheit. “The solar panels we installed in 2021 provide light for these families for evening activities such as cooking, reading, and study. That is truly a whole family benefit, and we can further change these lives by focusing on children’s education.”

Also on tap for National Coconut Day:

CCA will share coconut-based facts, stats, recipes, and more.

Coconut Coalition of the Americas also focuses on: