Bubbies Ice Cream has debuted Plant-Based Mochi Ice Cream with Oat Milk. The line features several new flavors, including Plant-based Red, Ripe Strawberry, Plant-based Rich Chocolate, Plant-based Alphonso Mango, and Cookies & Cream Mochi Ice Cream. The new Plant-based Mochi flavors are Certified Vegan and non-GMO Project Verified.

www.bubbiesicecream.com