Buddha Teas adds Cranberry Comfort Blend and Echinacea Tea

Buddha Teas is adding two new teas to its growing collection: Cranberry Comfort Blend and Echinacea Tea. Cranberry Comfort Blend is a zingy, floral blend of chamomile flowers and corn silk with the tartness of cranberry, hibiscus, and uva ursi. Chamomile helps promote relaxation, cranberry supports the urinary tract, hibiscus is rich in antioxidants to help manages blood pressure and uva ursi may reduce bacteria in the urine and increase urine flow, the company says. Echinacea Tea delivers the health benefits of the echinacea flower in supporting the immune system.

