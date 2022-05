Forager Project has launched a dairy-free Organic Kids Cashewmilk Yogurt line. Each yogurt pouch deliver probiotics, calcium, and essential vitamins D, A, and B12. The snack is 100% vegan. The three flavors, Berry Berry, Strawberry, and Mango, are low in sugar and Certified USDA Organic, vegan, dairy-free, gluten-free, and soy-free.

