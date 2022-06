Catalina Crunch now offers Grab & Go Packages of their popular Vanilla Creme and Chocolate Vanilla keto cookies. Each packet contains four sandwich cookies, with 2 cookies per serving. One serving delivers 4g pf plant protein and 3g of fiber. Each individual cookie contains only 1g of sugar. They contain no artificial ingredients and are made with a blend of pea protein and prebiotic fiber from plants.

www.catalinacrunch.com