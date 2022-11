Caulipower has launched All Natural Chicken Nuggets. The nuggets are made with white meat chicken raised with no antibiotics, with a veggie coating made of chickpea and cauliflower. Caulipower’s natural chickens are free from gluten, artificial colors, flavors, and preservatives, trans fats, and added sugars. They are rich in protein and have 29% fewer calories, 39% less fat, and 27% less total carbs than an average of the leading frozen nugget SKUs, according to the company.

