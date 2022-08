Daiya announced its latest innovations: Unique Grilling Cheeze Block and Made-to-Crumble Feta Style Block. The grilling block is made with certified gluten-free oats, chickpeas. It features tangy notes of herb and garlic, and the company says it is the perfect addition to burgers, kebabs, salads, sandwiches, wraps and more. The feta-style block is made with certified gluten-free oats and a touch of olive oil. This block is salty, tangy, and bright with a semi-smooth bite.

