Oryx Desert Salt is sustainably sourced from saltpans in the desert and is free of preservatives and additives. Oryx Desert Salt contains micronutrients, essential minerals, and trace elements that exist naturally in the salt, including magnesium, zinc and potassium, the company says. The line includes Oryx Desert Salt Coarse Grinder 100g, Oryx Desert Salt Coarse Refill Box 250g, Oryx Black Pepper Grinder 50g, Oryx Black Pepper Refill Box 100g, Oryx Smoked Salt Grinder 100g, and Oryx BBQ Salt Shaker 75g.

oryxdesertsalt.com