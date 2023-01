Dirt Kitchen Snacks has introduced Dried Carrot Crisps with Smoky Barbeque Seasoning. The salty, savory, snack istossed in olive oil and barbeque seasoning. The chips have 35 calories per serving and are made with no artificial flavors, colors, preservatives or added sugar. They are also vegan, non-GMO, gluten-free and kosher.

www.dirtkitchensnacks.com