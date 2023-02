DRY Soda Co. has expanded its Botanical Bubbly Reserve Collection, with Rose Soleil. Made with hints of strawberry, rose, and oak, it has a fruit-forward taste and is alcohol-free. The beverage is sold in 64-ounce glass bottles. It is also non-GMO, low in sugar, and made with kosher ingredients. The drink is gluten-, caffeine-, and sodium- free.

www.drinkdry.com