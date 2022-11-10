Eat the Change Offers Organic Carrot Chews

Eat the Change now offers Organic Carrot Chews. Made with just four simple ingredients, including organic carrots and organic fruit juice, Organic Carrot Chews are nutrient-dense and provide an excellent source of vitamin A, according to the company. Each 4.23oz, multi-serve pouch is packed with flavor and delivers 2g of fiber with 130 calories per serving. Organic Carrot Chews are a line extension of the company’s kids carrot creation, Cosmic Carrot Chews. The new vegetable-based, adult-friendly snack will be available in three new varieties: Ginger Turmeric, Maple Cardamom, and Meyer Lemon.

https://eatthechange.com/products/carrot-chews-variety-pack3