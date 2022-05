OLIPOP functional soda brand announced the release of a new flavor: Tropical Punch, which balances pineapple, passion fruit, mandarin, and apple juices for a nostalgic flavor reminiscent of childhood fruit punch. Unlike soda, each OLIPOP can has 35-45 calories, 9g of plant-based prebiotic fiber, 6-7g of carbs, and 2-5g of natural sugars. The products are designed to support gut health and the body’s microbiome OLIPOP is Non-GMO, paleo, vegan, and gluten-free.

