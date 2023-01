Hippeas is releasing Nacho Vibes, a new Chickpea Tortilla Chip flavor.

Hippeas chip line includes flavors like Straight Up Sea Salt, Rockin Ranch, and Sea Salt and Lime. Made from chickpeas, the snack contains 3 grams of protein and 3 grams of fiber per 1 oz serving. The chips are vegan and contain no artificial colors, flavors, or ingredients. They are also dairy-free, non-GMO, and certified gluten-free.

www.hippeas.com