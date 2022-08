HIPPEAS, Organic Chickpea Snacks, announced the relaunch of its newly enhanced HIPPEAS Chickpea Tortilla Chip line and the debut of a new Tortilla Chip flavor: Sea Salt & Lime. According to the company, new-and-improved Chickpea Tortilla Chips have more crunch and a superior texture that is closer to what consumers expect from a traditional tortilla chip, but developed with the better-for-you attributes the brand is known for: USDA Certified Organic, certified gluten-free, and vegan.

