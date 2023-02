Holle, a sustainable baby and toddler food brand, has launched Organic Wholegrain Cereals. The cereals are meant for children 6 months and older, and is ready in minutes with hot milk or water. This new addition comes in three varieties: 4-Grain, Oat, and Spelt. Each variety is made with no added sugar and is only 60 calories per ¼ cup serving. They are USDA Organic, Demeter Certified Biodynamic, non-GMO, vegan and made in Europe using regenerative farming practices.

www.holleusa.com