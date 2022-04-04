Nouri announced that the company has launched the first immunobiotic beverage to the U.S.: Inner Immune is a functional beverage that delivers Immuno-LP20, prebiotics, l-glutamine, daily vitamins, and minerals to support gut health and the immune system, the company says. The all-in-one beverage has no carbonation, calories, or sugar. Inner Immune is available in three flavors: Orange Zest, Blackberry Lemon, and Watermelon Lime at an SPR of $2.99 per unit, or $35.88 per 12-pack.

www.dailynouri.com