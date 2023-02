Jambar Organic Artisan Energy Bars are a new Certified Organic energy bar, created by the founder of PowerBar. Each bar delivers 10g of sunflower or whey protein, and is made with no processed foods. The bars are non-GMO, vegan, gluten-free, and fair-trade. 50% of profits are donated to community programs that support music and active living. The flavor offerings include Chocolate Cha Cha, Malt Nut Melody, Jammin’ Jazzleberry, and Musical Mango.

www.jambar.com