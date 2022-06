Moon Cheese has added Crunchy Cheese Sticks to their lineup of snacks. With 15 grams of protein and up to one gram of sugar, each serving provides a nutritious bite. The new sticks comes in four flavors: Cheesy Does It, Wild White Chedda’, Kick It Up a Nacho, Rowdy Ranch, and Yum Inferno. They are gluten-free, keto friendly, and made with no artificial flavors.

www.mooncheese.com