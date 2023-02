LesserEvil is expanding its line of Space Balls and Cosmic Rings. The Space Balls now come in Interstellar Cheddar and Cinnamon Sugardust; the Comic Rings now include Cosmic Cheddar and Berry Blast. They have a SRP of $5.99 per 7-oz. bag and $3.99 SRP per 3-oz bag. The Space Balls are Certified Vegan, while both products are Certified Organic, Non-GMO Project Verified, Gluten-Free, and Kosher.

www.lesserevil.com