Plant Based Starter Packs from Mekhala are meat-free, high-protein meals. Mekhala composed the packs with separate pouches of Textured Pea Protein Meatless Mince and Mekhala Organic Asian Sauces. The Plant-Based Starter Packs come in three flavors: Japanese Teriyaki, Sichuan Kung Pao, and Thai Tamarind. All are organic, gluten- and nut-free, and vegan-friendly. Each box contains about 30 grams of protein and can serve two to four people.

www.mekhalaliving.com