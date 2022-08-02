Mindright Launches Superfood Popped Chips

Mindright has unveil its latest innovation:Popped Chips. This snack features the brand’s signature brain-boosting superfood blend. It includes Ginseng, Lion’s Mane, L-Theanine, and vitamins B6 and B12, and a variety of antioxidants that the company says aid in increased energy, mood, and focus. Flavors include Chili Lime, Cinnamon Churro, and Tumeric Ranch. The chips are free of toxic oils (Mindright uses 100% avocado oil), dairy free, low in sugar, vegan, gluten- and grain-free, and free of preservatives, artificial colors, dyes and flavorings.

https://getmindright.com