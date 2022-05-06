Mission-Driven Teas

Good Earth has announced the relaunch of two legacy teas, in addition to launching the Be the Good campaign, aimed at inspiring individuals to do acts of good. To celebrate the company’s 50th Anniversary, they have relaunched Decaffeinated Lemongrass and Black Chai Tea. Along with their full line of teas, they are made with only natural ingredients and contain no artificial flavors or preservatives. As part of their campaign, the company hopes to inspire change and acts of kindness both in California and nationally.

www.goodearth.com