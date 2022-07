MUSH is launching two new flavors of ready-to-eat oats: Carrot cake and Peaches and Cream. MUSH is plant-based, protein rich, and free of gluten, dairy, artificial flavor & colors, preservatives, and fillers. With fewer than 8 clean, plant-based ingredients, no added sugar, and high nutrient density, the company says these flavors are the perfect energizing mid-day snack or treat.

