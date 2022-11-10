New from Upton’s Naturals: Vegan Holiday Roast Slices in Gravy, which can be ready in as little as five minutes, the company says. The fully cooked, sliced seitan roast contains four servings and can be dressed up with classic sides for a plant-based holiday meal. It is made with simple ingredients including vital wheat gluten, soy sauce, nutritional yeast, and whole wheat flour, plus sea salt, garlic, and onion to taste. The product is CRC Kosher Pareve, non-GMO, and cholesterol-free, with 16g of protein and 2g of fat per serving. Available for retailers nationwide to carry for an SRP of $9.99.

