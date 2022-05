Uncle Matt’s Organic has launched two offerings for kids: No Sugar Added Lemonade Juice Box and No Sugar Added Strawberry Lemonade Juice Box. The line contains zero added sugars, is sweetened with stevia, and is boosted with 150% DV Vitamin C, plus 25% DV Vitamin D and Zinc for immune support. The juices contain organic stevia for sugar-like sweetness with zero calories, and without the health concerns associated with artificial sweeteners. SRP $4.99 (8-pack of 6.7oz boxes); one-year shelf-life.

