Odyssey Wellness LLC has released two new flavors to their line of organic mushroom elixirs: Blackberry Twist and Orange Ginger. All Odyssey Elixirs are organic, contain no preservatives, artificial flavors, or sweeteners, and are vegan, non-GMO, kosher and keto-friendly with 4 to 6 grams of net carbs. The new releases deliver 2,500 mg of Lion’s Mane and Cordyceps extracts known for their nootropic benefits, plus 85 mg of natural caffeine for enhanced vitality.

