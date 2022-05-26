Plant-Based Alt Meat

Gardein, a brand of Conagra Brands, Inc., is adding to a collection of meat alternatives with seven foods. Flexitarians, vegans, and vegetarians can enjoy this plant-based servings of bratwurst, buffalo wings, spicy chick’n fillets, and more.

Gardein Ultimate Plant-Based Chick’n Wings, available in Buffalo and BBQ style

Gardein Ultimate Plant-Based Chick’n Spicy Fillets

Gardein Ultimate Plant-Based Saus’ge Links, available in Bratwurst and Spicy Italian

Gardein Ultimate Plant-Based Breakfast Saus’ge, available in Original and Spicy patties

