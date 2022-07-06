Plant-based Protein Pastas from Amber Farms

JSL Foods announced that its Amber Farms brand has introduced plant-based protein pastas. The Amber Farms Fettuccine Bowl with Vegan Chicken & Garlic Alfredo Sauce delivers 25g of plant-based protein per serving. It is Non-GMO Verified, vegan, and is made with a dairy free alfredo sauce. Amber Farms is also introducing organic plant-based protein refrigerated Spaghetti and Linguine pasta. The pastas are pre-cooked and microwavable, USDA Organic Certified, Non-GMO Verified, Omega 3-Fortified and packed with 12 grams of plant-based protein per-serving.