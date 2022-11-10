Primal Kitchen Expands Line

Primal Kitchen has releases four new products: Buffalo Mayo, Buffalo Ranch, Plant-Based Cesear Dressing, and No Dairy Cheddar Cheez-Style Sauce. The Buffalo Mayo is made with non-GMO ingredients, Certified Humane cage-free eggs, and avocado oil. The Buffalo Ranch is made with avocado oil and contains no dairy, sugar, gluten, soy, or canola.The plant-based dressing is made with avocado oil, organic apple cider vinegar, organic coconut aminos, and organic herbs and spices. And the cheese sauce is keto and paleo with no dairy, gluten, soy or canola oil.

primalkitchen.com