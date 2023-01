Quinn Snacks is relaunching Family Farmed Pop-at-Home Kernels, in an effort to positively impact the food system. The company plans to do this through ingredient transparency and sourcing partnerships with farmers working to advance regenerative agriculture. The kernels are grown and packaged on the McKaskle Family Farm in Missouri. The popcorn is packaged in a 28 oz, 35% post-consumer recycled pouch.

