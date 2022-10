Reeds Inc. announced their launch of Reeds Hard Ginger Ale in four flavors: Mango, Pineapple Coconut, Cherry Lime, and Watermelon Strawberry. Each can is balanced with a sweet and savory tang followed by a distinct, bold and spicy kick of ginger, the company says. Reed’s hard Ginger Ale contains 5% ABV and 100 calories.

