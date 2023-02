Sambazon has added a new format to its frozen fruit line: Acai Smoothie Cubes. The cubes are available in Mango & Acai and Mixed Berries & Acai flavors. They can be easily defrosted in a liquid for 20 minutes in a shaker cup or thrown into a blender. One 20-oz. bag can make up to five smoothies. Both flavors have a SRP of $10.99. In March, a 40-oz. bag will be available with a SRP of $14.99.

