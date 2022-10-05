Sheila G’s Brownie Brittle Rings in Holiday Season with Festive Flavors

Sheila G’s Brownie Brittle, is celebrating winter with the launch of two limited-edition seasonal treats reminiscent of falling snow and sweater weather: Brownie Brittle Peppermint and Brownie Brittle Hot Chocolate Marshmallow, each with 120 calories per serving. A twist on a classic holiday flavor, Brownie Brittle Peppermint is thin, light and crispy and topped with creamy chocolate chips and peppermint flakes. SRP of $3.99 per 4-oz bag.

BrownieBrittle.com