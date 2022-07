U Calming Co has released Ü Relax Calming Tonic. The company claims that the refresher helps promote deep relaxation, calms nerves, and brightens mood with the use of herbs and shrubs like Ashwagandha, Chamomile, Lemon balm, L-Theanine, and Kava-Kava. The tonic is non-GMO, gluten-free, vegan, dairy-free, low calorie, and non-habit forming, the company says. It’s free from artificial flavors, colors, and sweeteners. It comes bottles in single-serve Mixed berry and Pineapple flavors.

www.drinku.com