Ultima Replenisher, a daily performance drink, water enhancer, and refresher that delivers broad spectrum electrolytes and trace minerals without any sugar, calories, or carbs, announced the launch of a Tropical Variety Pouch. It features new Passionfruit, along with Blue Raspberry, Pink Lemonade, and Watermelon flavors. SRP for the 20-count stickpack Tropical Variety Pouch is $20.99.

www.ultimareplenisher.com/