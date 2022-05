Uglies Kettle Chips is launching a new upcycled sweet potato chip, Uglies Sweets. Uglies Kettle Chips have been committed to supporting farmers, reducing food waste and fighting hunger since 2017. Uglies fresh cut sweet potato chips are kettle cooked in small batches, lightly salted, and are a source of Vitamin A. They are gluten free, Non-GMO Project verified, kosher certified, vegan friendly, and produced in a nut-free facility.

