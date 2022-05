Harvest Snaps is introducing a bag-in-bag, six-pack offering of its veggie snacks, including Veggie Snacks Lightly Salted and Tomato Basil flavors, along with Crunchy Loops Sour Cream and Onion. The company says the baked snacks are packed with plant protein and a good source of fiber. The snacks are crafted from farm-picked green peas or red lentils. They are certified gluten free, vegetarian-friendly, and free of the common allergens wheat, soy, nuts, peanuts, and eggs.

