Veggiecraft Farms has announced the launch of Cauliflower Rotini.

The latest addition to their veggie-based pasta line, the pasta boosts one third of the daily recommended vegetable servings. The pasta is made with a recipe of lentils, peas, and cauliflower and serves up 24 grams of protein and 8 grams of fiber per serving. It is gluten-free, Non-GMO Project Verified, vegan, and kosher.

