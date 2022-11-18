Califia Farms Partners with Carla Hall

Los Angeles, CA—Califia Farms has announced the newest addition to their dairy-free lineup: Heavy Whip, perfect for baking and cooking. To welcome in the new launch, Califia has partnered with celebrity chef Carla Hall, to create a digital recipe book Comfort Kitchen: A Dairy-Free & Plant-Based Recipe Collection. The cookbook features 16 recipes, highlighting Califia Farms products.

“I am thrilled to introduce this new recipe collection with Califia Farms,” said Hall, in a press release. “I love cooking and baking with their products, and their new, dairy-free Heavy Whip is a game-changer for cooks! It’s an ideal one-to-one swap that makes the creamiest, dairy-free soups and works equally well as a 100% plant-based dessert topping and as an ingredient in so many other recipes. I had so much fun creating these delicious, comfort food recipes and can’t wait for everyone to try them!”

The new Heavy Whip product is unflavored and unsweetened, and easily adaptable to many recipes, both sweet and savory. Made with coconut oil, the plant-based whip is used in two of Halls’ recipes: Creamy Mushroom Soup and Flaky Biscuit Shortcake with Mixed Berries. it comes in 16.9 oz carton for a SRP of $4.89. It is gluten-free, non-GMO certified, Kosher, and vegan.

The collection of recipes also features the brands plant milks, coffees, and creamers, recreating popular comfort dishes as dairy-free alternatives.

“Califia is excited to partner with Carla Hall on this recipe collection, which helps showcase just how yummy and versatile our products can be, including our newest culinary item, Heavy Whip,” said Suzanne Ginestro, Chief Marketing Officer at Califia Farms. “At Califia, we’re passionate about celebrating the irresistible goodness of plants, and we saw an opportunity to create a plant-based swap for dairy heavy whipping cream without compromising on taste and functionality. Heavy Whip allows any recipe’s ingredients to shine through and makes it easier than ever for consumers to experiment with plant-based options.”